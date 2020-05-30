Cameron Boyce, star of Disney, dies at the age of 20 years old

LONDON — the Star of the attraction The Disney Channel, Cameron Boyce he died on Saturday night, at 20 years of age. He is best known for his involvement in the franchise “The descendants” (2015), and the number “Jessie”that originally aired from 2011 to 2015.

The death of the actor was confirmed by his family, and has been described as an “existing medical condition” of A. “It is with great sadness that we report the loss of the british,” said a spokesman for the family.

READ MORE:Anyone who is of the Summer Rose, actress, black / black, which will be the First of the live-action ‘The little mermaid’

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, as a result of a medical condition for continued, by which he was being treated. The world now is, without a doubt, without one of its brightest lights, but their spirit will live through the kindness and compassion of all who knew him and loved him”.





The Previous Photo







The Next Photo

The actor, Cameron Boyce, died Saturday night at age 20. He is best known for his involvement in the franchise, “the Descendants” (2015) in the series, “Jessie”, which aired between 2011 and 2015-Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP Boyce was confirmed as a cast member of the “Mrs. Fletcher”, the new HBO series yet to be launched, and “Paradise city”, a spin-off of the TV movie, “the American People” (2017) Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP A) in July of 2017, at the premiere of ‘the Emoji: the movie, California. Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Dove Cameron, Mitchell Hope, and Sofia Carson in the ‘Offspring 2’ Photo: Handout Cameron, Boyce, Skai, Jackson, and Lincoln Melcher in the series, ‘Camp’, a spin-off of ‘Go’ in 2015 (Photo by: John Fleenor / Disney Channel Cameron Boyce in the series, ‘Camp’, a spin-off of ‘Go’ in 2015 (Photo by: John Fleenor / Disney Channel Cameron Boyce in ‘the Descendants’ Photo by: Handout Cameron Boyce (centre) on the ‘Go’ this one’s easy. Cameron Boyce (center) in ‘to Go’ (2011) this one’s easy.

Boyce was born in Los Angeles, he made his debut as an actor in the horror movie “Mirrors” the fear” (2008), when he was just 9 years old. After that, he appeared in the comedy “grownups,” as one of the sons of Adam Sandler.

READ MORE: Bella Thorne reports on sexual abuse in the period in which he was the star junior on the Disney

His first major role came on the series “Jessie” from Disney, with the character of Luke Ross ‘ — one of the key players when A he played straight man to Debbie Ryan. The attraction was a four-year contract.

The american actor then took on the franchise for the television drama “the Descendants,” in which he played with Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil. Launched in 2015, the team will have its third installment next month, with the participation of A.

The actor also was confirmed as a cast member of the “Mrs. Fletcher”, the new HBO series yet to be launched, and “Paradise city”, a spin-off of the TV movie, “the American People” (2017), in which rock stars are trying to establish themselves in the music business.