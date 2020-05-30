Camila Cabello gets the birthday party of Shawn Mendes

With the theme of “Cinderella”, Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday the 23-years-old, in a big way. The singer has won a surprise party for the boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, complete with a cake in the shape of the carriage, and the ice sculpture of her as the crystal princess by Disney. The information in the portal is from ET Online.

The celebration happened in the United Kingdom, where She is currently filming the remake of the musical “Cinderella”. Kay Cannon, who will direct the film, which shared photos of the celebration on the social networks.