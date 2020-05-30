Camila Cabello gets the birthday party of Shawn Mendes

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
13


With the theme of “Cinderella”, Camila Cabello celebrated her birthday the 23-years-old, in a big way. The singer has won a surprise party for the boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, complete with a cake in the shape of the carriage, and the ice sculpture of her as the crystal princess by Disney. The information in the portal is from ET Online.

The celebration happened in the United Kingdom, where She is currently filming the remake of the musical “Cinderella”. Kay Cannon, who will direct the film, which shared photos of the celebration on the social networks.

The birthday of 23 years old Camila Cabello was just yesterday, and on Twitter, the fans, the brazilians have shown their affection for her.

Prior to that, She decided to play around with his followers on Instagram, displaying his first “nude”.



READ MORE:  Leonardo DiCaprio likes to party till the break of dawn with Kendall Jenner - Who is the
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here