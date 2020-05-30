‘Captain America’: Chris Evans almost gave up on the paper, because of the anxiety

In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter Chris Evans it revealed that they almost gave up to play the Captain America in the USING once you suffer from problems with anxiety.

After his first film, ” in the shoes of Steve Rogers, the star said she was only able to withstand the fame, hype and with the help of the cast as well as of the therapist.

“I’ve done a lot of jobs before you get to the USINGbut my life has completely changed after one of the films in the Marvel universe. In addition to the Mark [[Ruffalo’s hairstyles], Chris Hemsworth and I have been in the past to get to the USINGso we share our fear with each other. I must confess that I have thought of giving up the role a number of times after the first film.”

Evans he said that on the advice of his friends, were essential in order for him to calm down and get used to the new way of life.

The others were going through the same thing, but they were already being experienced, particularly Robert Downey Jr. I found a therapist and it has helped me to hold on to the bandwagon. The most important thing is that they told me I don’t make any rash decisions. It was also very nice to have Hemsworth from my side as we overcome this together.”

Earlier, the mother-of – Chris And Lisarevealed to the Esquire he almost turned down the role because he was afraid of losing his personal life, but she was able to convince him to accept the offer.

“Chris don’t you feel a bit of a celebrity, and his greatest fear was to lose the latter because it’s a contract for multiple films, for a number of years. He said to me, ‘You’ve got a career where I can do a job that I really enjoy. But I do have a fear of not being able to walk my dog or go without being harassed by photographers all the time. I want to go where I want them like a normal human being. The thought of losing it is terrifying.’ So I said, ” Hey, do you want to be an actor for the rest of your life? If you choose to accept it, you will have a unique opportunity. Don’t worry about the rent, or starve to death. Just have to decide that it’s not going to affect your personal life.”

Fortunately, he thought to himself calmly, and was able to give life to the poem, between the years 2011 and 2019, when he said: “the shield ‘Upcoming Deadline‘.

