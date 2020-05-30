Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are seen in Rio de Janeiro

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
10


Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson (Photo: playback)

Playing with a relationship is known to be the ones Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson they were photographed leaving a hotel in Rio de Janeiro on the way to the airport and the city.

To the delight of all the fans and admirers of the brazilian, both of which have spent the New Year in the marvelous city, and are taking the time to get to know you better in the River and, of course, and next to.

Recommended content:

Cute! Cara Delevigne posts a photo kissing with Ashley Benson and declared that the

The two tend to trade affection in social networks with photos and / or comments. At the time of the gay Pride, for example, the Guy posted a video of a hot giving you a big kiss on the day of Pretty Little Liars.

The video in question is marked Ashley Benson. The subtitle of the publication, put the tag #pride”, and the emoji fond of. Click the logo garnered many reactions and fervent fan of the both of them.

  • Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson (Foto: AgNews)
  • Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson (Foto: AgNews)
The previous articleLoïc Koutana reports on what it means to be black and LGBT people through his work
The next articleAfter the surgery, I Áquilla do the pose and it’s called barbie

READ MORE:  Exitoína · Cara Delevingne displays and outputs the program to the prank video
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here