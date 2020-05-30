Cenapop · * * * One month after a serious car accident, and Kevin Hart will be back at work

More than a month ago, the comedian Kevin Hart he suffered a serious car accident that required him to go through an emergency surgery after three fractures in the spine.

He spent 10 days in the hospital when your Plymouth Barracuda vintage-style beat as it was driven by a friend. The car was completely destroyed.

The past is the worst point, it seems that the actor is recovering well, and he is going back to work, even for just a few hours a day. Hart, who is 40 years old, is releasing today his work is in the Jumanji: The Next Phasenew movie in the franchise, in which it is engaged on the side of the Black and Dwayne Johnson and that is coming out in December in the United States.

According to the portal TMZ, the actor is recording promotional videos to promote the film, but it is only a couple of hours a day on the set. The sources said that in the course of this week and it will be a couple of hours a day writing. The actor spends nearly all of their time sitting – in spite of being able to move, it is forbidden to force the column to make a complete recovery.

In an interview with People magazine, a friend of Hart’s, also a comedian Tiffany Haddishhe talked about the state of health of the comedian. “It’s going really well. I talked to him the other day. It’s going to be fine,” he said.