Check out all the films that were shown for the world in the 30th of may, 2020

One of the films most iconic of his career Whoopi Goldberg, A change of Habit it opens with the programming of the films in the Rede Globo this Saturday (30th). The comedy will air during the Saturdayat the 13h55.

The 0h34the Supercine it brings Throw in the Golddrama sport directed by Jon Hamm and Lake Bell. Soon after, the 2h24, Serenawith Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper it will be shown in the Owl-I.

Keep The Faithcreated and directed by Edward Norton and The Ben Stiller Show the show closes with the programming of the radio station to the 4h11during the Owl II. Check out the full synopsis below: