‘Control-Z’ have the second season confirmed, and see the reactions from the cast

Netflix has confirmed today that the second season of the series “a” Control-Z”. To make the announcement to the cast, the production brought together all the actors in a video released on social networks for the responses they have received to the news.

“Sometimes, it’s the hackers that bring good news… looking forward To the second season of the Control-Z is on the way’, released on the profile of NetFlix’s revenues.

Created by Carlos Quintanilla, the story revolves around Sofi Ana Valeria Becerril), who tries to discover the identity of the hacker, the after, your friends receive a blackmail.

The first season of the series in mexico, debuted in may 2020, which consists of 8 episodes. To date, there is no official date for the release of the second part of the..