Criticism-Can You Keep a Secret?

It already premiered in the United States for a romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret?adapting a literary work to Sophie Kinsella. This is a critical IT DOES NOT CONTAIN SPOILERS!

But in the end, the movie is good.

The film tells the story of Emma Corrigan, a girl who, during a turbulent flight ends up revealing their secrets to an outsider, for thinking that you were going to die. That is until she finds out who the stranger is, in fact, the new CEO of the company they work for, and now that he knows her innermost secrets.

Directed by Alexandra Daddario, Can You Keep a Secret? this is a movie made for the fans of the literary work. And I say this, not only because of the love and affection that readers have for the book, but because of the speed that the events are played out on the screen. If you haven’t had contact with in the work, you get all of the plots they were also fast, with no development and a lot of times, with no chemistry, none at all.

The big problem Can You Keep a Secret? it is on the roadmap, it was not taken care of with the events of the film, especially in regards to relationships. The initial premise, where we see the main character opening up to a stranger and in a moment of despair, it is very interesting. However, as the viewers, we haven’t seen the highlights of the life of the character is to be developed on the screen, which, for us, it all sounded very strange and empty. We are not able to create a bond and affection the parties of the highlights of the lives of Emma bunton (Alexandra Daddario), which is something that is in the book, it was so much better developed. In this way, all of what she says is of no weight or importance, rather it serves as a trigger for the start of the story.

The same with a direction to the weak, and that he did not know to be careful with the finish Alexandra Daddario he was well into his delivery. A charismatic actress, was able to provide us captivate you with her smile, energy, and television. This is without mentioning the most emotional moments of the film, where we were able to check out the talent Daddario. However, it is not the charisma of the actress has been able to make it Can You Keep a Secret? a very good movie. The film is a lot more drawn in to the comedy than the romance, so if you were hoping to see a story in a cheesy, this is not what you will find.

Tyler Hoechlin it’s just as generic as the character. The actor is in the screen to live out the romance of the Alexandra Daddariobut it ends up giving a performance with no-salt, dull, and completely generic. In the absence of the chemistry of the two is damaging to the moment of the event. However, in defense of the actors, the script poor and the direction is weak, and you don’t know to drive Tyler in the course of the story, who has spent the greater part of the time, as it’s a great looker on the screen. That’s not to mention the cast of characters, secondary as well generic and weak that it fails when you try to support the main character.

Picking up the same line of reasoning, if you’ve read “The Secret, Emma Corrigan” it’s not going to be disappointed either, as the work is complemented with the holes in the film. However, if it is your first contact with the story came in through the long, you will find yourself in a story of a shallow, poorly designed, and full of disposable characters and protagonist-a charismatic who tries to save the production of oblivion.