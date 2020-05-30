Emilia Clarke says that the actors nearly died on the shoot of the sixth season of ” Game of Thrones – Entertainment

The sixth season of the Game of Thrones it is one of the most anticipated by fans of the series, mainly because of the end-traumatic stress disorder, and a full year of the previous one. In the last week-end, during the interviews at the SAG Awards, the actress Emilia Clarke has revealed that the cast was almost killed during the filming.

Emilia, who plays Daenerys ‘Khaleesi’ Targaryen, you have opened the game on a new episode of the series, which is reestreia on the 24th of April of this year on HBO.

— We almost died during the filming of the truth. It is epic, huge and crazy.

Khaleesi, if she held on and didn’t reveal any secrets of the sixth season, which will reveal, finally, the fate of Jon Snow’s character is that of Kit Harington.

He also commented on the new episodes, it was Maisie Williams, who lives in Arya Stark in the series. Those who didn’t watch the fifth season, it is best to to read the statement to her.

The contact lenses are uncomfortable, they are huge and sticky. You pretend to be blind to it it’s a lot easier when you don’t really see anything.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, is excited for the return of the series, mainly because he takes a lot of emotion into his character. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress has said that Sansa will finally show its strength.

— This is the best season for it. The Sansa is really needed, fighting for the respect that they deserve. Finally, the fans will see to that part of the story that you were hoping for in the last few years.

