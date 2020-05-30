Exitoína · Marvel, Stranger Things, and BLACKPINK, are among the major winners of the People’s Choice Awards; check out the list of

The award ceremony took place yesterday (10) in the United States, with the outline of the TV, film and music

The People’s Choice Awards it came to pass in the night (10), in the United States, with suggestions for the highlights on TV, movies, and music.

The highlight of the night was the movies from the Marvel l l lthat amounted to 16 nominations, winning in key categories. Upcoming Deadline it was awarded in the category of Best Film in 2019 at the latest, and greatest Action Movie. Robert Downey Jr.the “Iron Man” was voted Best Film Actor for his role in the long time.

The number of Spider-man: The Return Home it also took top honors for the home, Zendaya as for the Best Actress in the Film, and Tom Holland like the Best Action Movie Star.

Stranger Thingsthe Netflixwon in the category for Best Series and Best Drama Series in the year, and bust Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, This is Us, Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale in both of those categories. Millie Bobby Brownwho plays Game in the series, was the winner in the category of Best Actress on TV

Keeping Up with the Kardashians it was voted the Best Reality Show of the year, with the Khloé Kardashian being crowned with the Star of the Reality tv Show 2019 at the latest.

In the categories of music, Shawn Mendes he took home the award for Best male Singer, in addition to having the Best Song of the year Missin partnership with the Camila Cabelloand Was Eilish best of the Best ” List. The group of k-popBLACKPINK he excelled, winning in the categories of Best Group, Best Clip To Kill This Love and the Best of the Tour, with the Blackpink The World.

Check out the top winners of the competition:

Best Actress: Kevin Hart

The best Actress in the Movie: Zendaya (Spider-Man: The Return-to-Home)

Best Actor in a Film Drama: Cole Sprouse (The Five Steps to see You.

Best Actor in a Movie Comedy: Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date)

Best Actor in a Movie: Robert Downey Jr. (Vingadoires: Ultimatum)

Best Film: Stars: Ultimate

The Best Reality Tv Show: Keeping Up With The Kardashians

The star of the Reality tv Show: Khloé Kardashian

Best Of The Series Stranger Things

Best Drama Series: Stranger Things

The better the Star of the SHOW: Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Best Comedy Series: The Big Bang Theory

The best Series of the Sci-fi/Fantasy: Shadowhunters

The best Star in the Drama: Zendaya (Euphoria)

The best Star of the Film, from the Animation: Beyonce (The Lion King)

Best Film for Families: Aladdin

Best Latin Artist: Becky G

Best-Selling: Lover (Taylor Swift)

Best Of The Tour: Blackpink By 2019 The World

Clip: To Kill This Love (Blackpink)

Best Of The Bunch: Blackpink

People’s Champion Award: P!we are

Best Female Singer: Was Eilish

Best Male Singer: Shawn Mendes

Music: Miss (By Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello)

Fashion Icon: Gwen Stefani

