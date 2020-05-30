find out what films that the Globe shows today (30/5)

The Globo television Network shows, this Saturday (20/05), the Owl, the 2h34, the movie in peace. Then, at 4h21, it will be passed on the film, The young Boy who is Invisible.
Serena
George and Serena’s wants to build an empire in the field of the wood. To find out who is infertile, she wants to get revenge on a woman with whom he had an illegitimate child.
Original Title:Serena
The country Source: The american, French, German
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Susanne Bier
The cast: Bradley Cooper, Sean Harris, Rhys Ifans, Toby Jones, Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Ritson
Class: The Drama
The Boy In The Invisible
One day Michael, a 13-year old boy, if you look at yourself in the mirror and turns invisible.BSua’s life turns into an amazing adventure.
The Title Of The Original: Il Ragazzo Invisibile
The country-of-Origin: The French, irish, Italian,
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Gabriele Salvatores
The cast: Fabrizio Bentivoglio; Ludovico Girardello; Valeria Golino; Christo Jivkov; Kseniya Rappoport; Vilius Tumalavicius;
Class: Adventure
Here’s most of the films in the Series:
pulp fiction 1994
Pulp Fiction (1994): a classic Tarantino, Vincent Vega (John Travolta) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are two hitmen working professionals, making the charges for the introductory sequence in which Wallace’s (Ving Rhames), a powerful gangsterThe disclosure
scarface 1983 _
Scarface (1983)The Universal Diffusion
Young-crazy-and-the-rebel
Young, Crazy and confused(1993): directed by Richard Linklater, this is a classic from the 1990s is included with the last day of school, a group of teenagers at a school in Texas back in 1976The disclosure
Blade-Runner-1982-Harrison-Ford
Blade Runner (1982): at the beginning of the 21st century, a major corporation develops a robot that is stronger and more agile than the human being, and, if needed, in intelligence. Are referred to as replicants, and used as slave labor in the colonization and exploration of other planets. But, when a bunch of robots that don’t cause a riot in a city far away from the Land, this case is for the respondents to be unlawful, on pain of death. Since then, law enforcement officers from an elite squad, known as the Blade Runner, they have the order to shoot-to-kill replicants found on Earth, but it is not the call of the running, it’s removed. Then, in November 2019, in Los Angeles, california, when five replicants arrive on Earth, an ex-Blade Runner, (Harrison Ford) is given the task of hunting themWarner Bros./The disclosure
Ghost
Ghost (1990) Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) and Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) are a married couple very much in love who have their lives destroyed for it to come back with a presentation of Hamlet, they are attacked and Sam is killed. If, however, your spirit doesn’t go to another plan and decides to help out Here, because he or she is at risk of being killed by it. In order to be able to communicate with Molly, he uses Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg), a psychic trambiquira that you can’t hear itThe disclosure
osembalosdesabado
The Fever of Saturday Night.(1987): Tony-test review (with John Travolta), a young girl from Brooklyn and a great dancer of disco music, can only find meaning in your life, when you dance, it spent a week working in a paint shop, not the living in any way. As he perfumes, dress in a way that was the fashion, and going to the disco at the end of the week. Under the influence of his brother, a priest, frustrated, and Stephanie (Karen Lynn Gorney), his partner in the dance, he begins to question the way he sees life, and the limitation of their future prospectsThe disclosure
sociedadedospoetasmortos
The Dead Poets society (1990): in 1959, at Welton Academy, a traditional prep school, a former graduate student (Robin Williams) becomes the new teacher of literature, but, as soon as their methods of encouraging students to think for themselves, create a conflict with the orthodox direction of the college, and especially when he talks to his students about the Dead Poets SocietyThe disclosure
oprofissional
The Professional(1995) in New York city, the professional assassin Leon (Jean Reno) don’t see the sense in your life. When a neighbor family is killed by law enforcement officers that are involved with drugs, he decides to protect Mathilda (Natalie Portman), a 12-year old girl who is the only survivor of the family. She wants to become an assassin in order to avenge the death of his brother, is 4 years old. As long as she takes care of the home and teaches the gunslinger to read and write, it teaches you the basics of how to handle a gunPlay
seven1
The Seven: The Seven Capital Offences (1995). The two police officers, a young and passionate David Mills (Brad Pitt) and the soon-to-retire William Somerset (Morgan Freeman), is in charge of a dangerous investigation to find a serial killer who is killing people in the order of the seven deadly sinsPlay
prendame
Hold me If you can(2003) As Frank Abagnale, Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) was a doctor, a lawyer, and a co-pilot, with more than 18 years of age. A master in the art of disguise, and he takes advantage of his skills in order to live life how you want, and to practice moves your attention, what do you do with it if you make a thief of a bank and the most successful in the history of the United States at the age of 17. But on their trail is FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks), who uses all the means it has at its disposal to find you and capture youPlay