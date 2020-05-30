He He comes in in the research in the new trailer for “Perry Mason”, in the HBO

HBO released the trailer for the brand-new “Perry Mason”, a limited series based on the books of Erle Stanley, with a focus on the history of the origins of the main character.

The preview brings up Matthew Rhys in the role of the title character, working on an investigation to get to the bottom of a vast conspiracy, see below:

Of course, the trailer is an extended version of the preview revealed earlier, they showed the character, He as a detective on the search for the truth of the matter.

A limited series of eight episodes will focus on the history of the rise of Perry Mason. In the synopsis, the official said: “the case of the decade, is opening its doors to the relentless pursuit of the truth, a Mason, reveals a city fractured and, perhaps, a way to redeem himself.”

Matthew Rhys, winner of the Emmy for “The Americans,” the star of the series, on the side of Tatiana Maslany, and John Lithgow. The series, initially, it would be ” starring Robert Downey, Jr. it serves as a producer on the series alongside Amanda Burrell, Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones, and Timothy Van Patten.

The series begins airing from the 21st of June of this year.

