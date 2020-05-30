He He delves into the conspiracy new trailer, the, Perry Mason

The HBO has released a new trailer for the tv series Perry Mason. In the early series, in which it gives its name to the seriesMatthew Rhysif involved in a conspiracy while investigating a mysterious murder in Los Angeles of the 1930’s. Check it out above.

The series is eight episodes and will show the beginnings of Perry Mason, the main character of a literary work Erle Stanley Gardner. The protagonist of more than eighty books and short stories, published between 1933 and 1973, to Mason, is an american lawyer who was trying to get rid of their clients from charges of murder. The threads that are created by the writer, have already been adapted as a series for the CBS in the 1950’s and 1960’s, and now they return with a production of HBO.

In addition to He, Perry Mason’s account John Lithgow (The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Chris Chalk (The policeand Justin Kirk (Vice) in the cast. The series debuts June 21st on HBO.