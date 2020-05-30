Here’s Me with the appearance and armor are completely different in the film from Marvel comics

The reference is because of the cameo appearance of Stan Lee, the iconic comic book writer of Marvel comics, is a character who has the care of the new-look Thor in the movie. Check out the looks below.

The hero still has more stories to tell in the Marvel universe. The character, Chris Hemsworth is back in Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder.

The movie is the fourth to be focused on the character in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel universe. The story has not yet won over many of the details.

Thor: the Love and the clap of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor. Tessa Thompson returns as a Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman is Jane Foster, who takes over the mantle of the new “Thor”.

The villain of the movie, Marvel will be lived out by Christian Bale. The character has yet to be revealed.

See also: