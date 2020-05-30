In the Afternoon session 29/05/2020 – it 2 – In-Tv

In the Afternoon Session on Friday, the day 29/05, the Globo TV network that displays in the film It’s 2 (2013), which has a running time of the original total of 1h41.

Check out the synopsis: Lenny, Eric, Kurt and Marcus are back and live in the same city. There, their lives follow the natural course of events for the adults, it is the existence of problems with their wives, each with children, to others, or is it all mixed together. The thing that gives it a tough one when grown men wanted to kill the longing for a day off, and end up staring at all the young people in the region, which now dominates the place. This is when they end up having to face some ghosts of the past-among them, cowardice in the face of bullies and notorious for bullying in the school. But some of the surprises are going to happen, like the arrival of a rebellious son to Marcus the avatar, a possible pregnancy and a raucous party, which will not leave a stone upon a stone.

More information about the film from the Afternoon Session

Original Title: Grown Ups 2

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph

Director: Dennis Dugan

Nationality: American

Genre: Comedy

Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Box office: 247-million dollar

The Afternoon Session is going to air so soon after a new edition of the Newspaper Today, starting at 15: 00 hours (eastern time), on the screen of the TV World.