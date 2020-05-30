Is the family going to grow? Angelina Jolie is considering returning to the embrace

The the output of the son, Maddox, to the university, he left Angelina’s Diamond overwhelmed by the news. In August this year, the young man has moved from bags and luggage to South Korea to study biochemistry, and to the left of the actress with the so-called syndrome of the empty nest.

In several statements to the reporters the star of Hollywood is not inhibited, to demonstrate that the change has caused you anguish, and it is now known that the Diamond you intend to fight this loneliness is doing to a family to raise.

A source told Radar Online that the actress it intends to take their seventh child. “I already think about it for a while, but decided to put the idea on hold until, that is, the Maddox to come out officially in the house,” he said.

As a result, the source said that Angelina Diamond you have already started research in this direction.

Is worth mentioning that, in the actress she is a mother of six teenagers, three of whom are adopted during her marriage to Brad Pitt.

Also read: Brad Pitt, recalled the episode which led to the divorce of Angelina Diamond