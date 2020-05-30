Jason Momoa reveals the origin of his scar and the story it’s insane!

Jason Momoa is now known as the Aquaman of the DC in the theaters. However, the star has come a long, long way to get to the point lit up on the row.
A part of the history of the life and career of the actor, involves a large scar, and that some of the fans might have noticed it and the other doesn’t. Jason Momoa has a mark that was left on his face after the 140 points.
Prior to serving as the Tempest, and also as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa was given a chance in the S. O. S Malibu. The paper, however, it is not like the sun. What Jason Momoa did not expect is that his destiny was to change completely. It all happened one night in 2008, when the actor was involved in an argument in a bar in California (USA). The discussion has risen, and Jason Momoa fought with the other man. The reason for the feud was never revealed to them. Game of Thrones: Tyrion and Drogo are going to get together! See you all on the new partnership
“It was pretty crazy. A guy broke down with a stein of beer in my face. I took almost 140 points, has already featured the star in some of the interviews. The scar can also be seen in the photos below. For many, it has changed the appearance of the star, which came to be seen as a bad boy, which is ideal for roles such as that of the Tempest. The perpetrator, Jason Momoa got a 5-year prison sentence after the fight. In spite of the mention of the fact that the actor has little to deal with the mess and be responsible for it. At this time, the fans of the star can be seen in the series to See. The output is available on the Apple TV+.
