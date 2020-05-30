Jason Momoa, the Tempest, there are fun, dangerous, with all the children

Star Jason Momoa has become famous in recent years for playing the great warriors in the series and the movies.
While on TV with your most well-known role was as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, on the big screen, he has lived in the super-hero Aquaman.
Recommended content:
Turned on Game of Thrones? The 100 is far more violent and bloody
However, it seems that the warrior skills of the actor, not only in fiction, and he gave us a demonstration of it. In a video posted on the stories from her Instagram, Momoa, teaches his son, 11-year-old to throw tomahawks at a target. The skills of the star to impress the public, as Momoa is able to hit the tomahawks, even when you’re distracted and not looking at the target. Sophie Turner has made the sacrifice of disgusting for a Game of Thrones-watch
“Teaching my boy to the old man on the left side of the fire without looking at it,” wrote the actor in the caption of the video. Then he shows up and teaches the boy: “it is essential to look at you, you just have to feel for the target to let it happen. “Do you want to look at, but it is away from the face,” he says of the actor, as they are heard laughing in the background. Then he warns, “Just make sure no one is in the middle of the road”. Jason Momoa has two children from his marriage to singer and actress Lisa Bonet, twin 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, and Lola Iolani Momoa.
See also:
However, it seems that the warrior skills of the actor, not only in fiction, and he gave us a demonstration of it.
In a video posted on the stories from her Instagram, Momoa, teaches his son, 11-year-old to throw tomahawks at a target.
The skills of the star to impress the public, as Momoa is able to hit the tomahawks, even when you’re distracted and not looking at the target.
Sophie Turner has made the sacrifice of disgusting for a Game of Thrones-watch
“Teaching my boy to the old man on the left side of the fire without looking at it,” wrote the actor in the caption of the video. Then he shows up and teaches the boy: “it is essential to look at you, you just have to feel for the target to let it happen. “Do you want to look at, but it is away from the face,” he says of the actor, as they are heard laughing in the background. Then he warns, “Just make sure no one is in the middle of the road”. Jason Momoa has two children from his marriage to singer and actress Lisa Bonet, twin 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, and Lola Iolani Momoa.
“Teaching my boy to the old man on the left side of the fire without looking at it,” wrote the actor in the caption of the video.
Then he shows up and teaches the boy: “it is essential to look at you, you just have to feel for the target to let it happen.
“Do you want to look at, but it is away from the face,” he says of the actor, as they are heard laughing in the background. Then he warns, “Just make sure no one is in the middle of the road”.
Jason Momoa has two children from his marriage to singer and actress Lisa Bonet, twin 11-year-old Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, and Lola Iolani Momoa.