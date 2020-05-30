Jennifer Aniston impresses in sexy dress with an open back at the photo in social networks – Monet

+



Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston once again surprised his followers on the Instagram of a photo in which shows that she is still beautiful at the age of 50 years. With the caption, ‘Just in Black, the actress appears wearing a little black dress from Nina in Canada, with an open back, and a pouch to match.

“The hair on the back. A woman that is so beautiful!!!!!”, said a fan. “Just black is always awesome!!!”, he wrote another follower. Since I got on Instagram and broke the record for the person with the most followers in less than 24 hours, She has been active on the platform. The actress recently posted a photo on Halloween with the hashtag #tbt, and, in a nostalgic tone, he wrote, “TBT to Halloween at age 16 and 17 years of age, in New York city. A 35-year friendship with this [pessoa] the special one”.