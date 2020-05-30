Jennifer Aniston reveals that the “Friends” he broke Reese Witherspoon’s hairstyles

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images



Fans of “Friends” remember it always, with great nostalgia for all the cameos from the stars of Hollywood in the series since the very first year. In 2000, during the sixth season, the attraction has received Reese Witherspoon, who played one of the sisters, Rachel, experienced by Jennifer Anniston.

Michael Short/Getty Images



Reese Witherspoon was already quite famous when she appeared on “Friends,” such as Jill’s younger sister, and pampered for him. The participation has yielded some great jokes in it, but it was not a pleasant experience for the actress.

Reese Witherspoon has had to write “Friends”

IMDB



For nearly 20 years, after you get to know each other on the “Friends” are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston went back to try to work together on the show “The Morning Show” on the Apple TV, and so on, to promote the attraction, had an interview on the Graham Norton Show on the BBC.

Gregg DeGuire/Corresponding To/Getty Images



The new series was to focus on the conversation, but the actress couldn’t stop talking about the time in which to play opposite in “Friends”. And it was She who told me that the comic series “cracked” Reese (justin berfield). According to the actress, his co-worker wasn’t familiar with that method of recording.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images



Reese (justin berfield) has confirmed the fact, saying that to participate in the “Friends” that was a big challenge, because I’ve never been in front of the public, in the form of typical sitcoms.

Handout/NBC via IMDB



“It was just scary. Have you joking all of the time, and I’ve always looked at Jen and I thought to myself, ” I am spoiling everything,” she told Reese to make.

A meeting of the “Friends” is being postponed

Getty Images / Handout



In February of this year, the fans of “Friends” celebrated the announcement that, finally, the whole cast would gather together in a special to the appeal.

Instagram

The production, which is supposed to mark a new partnership between Warner Bros.At the show, and HBO’s Max, however, had to be postponed because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and there is still no date for when it will be tape-recorded.

For the fans of “Friends”