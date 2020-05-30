Jennifer Aniston takes the dog to work, and the ex husband’s comments, post Who

+



Jennifer Aniston and her dog Clyde (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Who holds the record for the largest acquisition of followers in a very short space of time, when you joined the Instagram, Jennifer Aniston doing well, active in the social network! On the evening of Wednesday the 13th, she posted a photo with his dog Clyde, and was delighted with the web site.

“The best friend is a girl…. he brought Clyde in to work today,” tweeted the actress, 50 years old, who showed off their beautiful tanned legs in a dress short. In the comments, which were many, she was given a message to the ex-husband.

“Clydeooooo!!!”, posted by the actor Justin Therouxwith the emoji of a heart. The two, who were together for six years, they got married in the year 2015, but the relationship came to an end in the year 2018. However, it seems that the two following are very good friends, right?

Justin Theroux’s ex, Jennifer Aniston comments on the photo of the actress with the dog Clyde (Photo: Playback/Instagram)