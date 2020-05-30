Joe Jonas ~if in trouble~ with Sophie Turner after a post on Instagram. Nice!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas they are part of that list, “the goal of the relationship, right? They are cute, fun, and living in eliciting gasps from the fans. Recently, however, the the singer has ended ~if you encrencando~ with one’s wife after making one post with all the siblings on Instagram. Hi!!!

It all began last Thursday night (10/10). The Jonas Brothers are going to sign up for a limited edition beer, Coors Light, and then, after they had been on a tour of the plant, Joe shared a photo of the side of Kevin’s and Nick’s saying in the caption that it was the best day of them all.

And then… Well, the character of the Game of Thrones saw the post of her husband, and has made it a point to leave a comment “Are you serious? The best time for all of us? Interesting…”. It is more likely that he was referring to the fact that he has forgotten about the marriage, which took place in the month of June. Nice! But he made it a point to portray it, and said that Sophie had a reason to be. He, therefore, would be the second best day of his life. Lol.

Getting to know the couple, and we venture to say, the stress was just a joke, and it was a great din in the nets, right? But it’s always important to be smart the next time, Joe! Hehehe.



