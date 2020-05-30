‘John Wick 4’: the Character of Halle Berry is in a bad way, it reveals the director

In a recent interview with THR, the director of the By Chad Stahelski he indicated that the character of the Halle BerrySofia, you are in a bind in a sequenceJohn Wick 4‘.

“I’d be worried about you by Sofia [no quarto filme]but I am confident in the fact that it is a strong one, and he will do anything to protect those that she cares about. Of course, she has a beautiful heart for helping, John [Wick] in the third movie. She picked up the code at the expense of their own suffering.”

It is worth noting that the character of the Halle Berry it was considered to be one of the best additions to the franchise, producing one of the greatest scenes in the movie. Check it out below:

‘John Wick 4‘ at last he won a new date for his debut, after being postponed due to the pandemic of coronaviruses.

Previously scheduled for may 21, 2021, the long now comes to the big screen in Brazil, in May 26, 2022.

In a recent interview with Collider, the director By Chad Stahelski he stated that they are having difficulty in developing the script for the sequenceJohn Wick 4‘ revealing, find it a challenge to be overcome-the-scenes action from the previous films.

“I THINK YOU AND I ARE ON THE DAVE [LEITCH] WE ARE VERY PLEASED WITH THE ACTION SEQUENCES, AND WE DON’T WANT TO MISS IT. I WANT TO BE A DIRECTOR FOR THE BETTER, BUT THAT’S NOT TO SAY THAT THE FOLLOWING WOULD HAVE THE LEAST ACTION. IN THE THIRD FILM, I FELT THAT I NEEDED TO INCREASE THE ACTION OF THE LATTER. I’VE HAD ALL OF THESE IDEAS, AND THE FILM WENT ON TO BE A FAST-PACED ACTION.”

The 3rd film in the franchise, ‘John Wick: Parabellumif you become a success at the box-office and has raked in US$ 321,6 million all over the world – with an annual budget of The US$ 75 million.

The video brings together all of the kills from ‘John Wick: A Day To Kill’