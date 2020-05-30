Justin Bieber back on tour: see the dates and venues of the tour – 24/12/2019

Justin Bieber will have a 2020 is very exciting. The singer announced her plans for the coming year, which will include a new album and an extensive tour from may to September.
For the moment, it is only present in the United States, Canada and mexico. But a fan is a fan already, you can start to search for the price of the tickets to see the return of their idol to the stage, after a lot of ups and downs in his personal life.
It is worth noting that the band’s Purpose, the last disc was released by Bieber in 2015, has finished ahead of time. After you have to add up to 140 concerts in a stadium -and the three of them in Brazil, and he stopped the concert for the missing the 14, presentations. At the time, in July, in the year 2017, canada’s alleged “personal issues”. Even so, it is only with the sale of the tickets for the tour grossed$ 250 million around the world.
For the moment, Justin Bieber already has over 45 shows in the marked for a display of their new songs. Yummy is the first song from their new album (as yet untitled), you arrive on the 3rd of January. Before that, on the 31st of December, the pop idol will also release a documentary on the entire process of the production of the work.
Here are the dates and venues of the tour by Justin Bieber
May 14,
Seattle, Washington, United States
CENTURYLINK FIELD
May 17,
Portland, Oregon, United States
THE FASHION CENTER
May 19,
Sacramento, California, United States
GOLDEN1 CENTER
May 22,
Santa Clara, California, United States
LEVI’S STADIUM
On may 26
In San Diego, California, United States
PECHANGA ARENA, SAN DIEGO,
On may 29
Pasadena, California, United States
THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM
June 2,
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
THE T-MOBILE ARENA
On June 5th
Glendale, Arizona, United States
STATE FARM, HOME
June 9,
Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
VIVINT’S SMART HOME ARENA
On June 13
Denver, Colorado, United States
EMPOWER YOUR FIELD AT MILE HIGH
June 16,
Lincoln, Nebraska, United States
THE PINNACLE BANK ARENA
June 19,
Chicago, Illinois, United States
SOLDIER FIELD
On the 21st of June
Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
THE TARGET CENTER
On June 24
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
MILWAUKEE’S SUMMERFEST
June 27,
Arlington, Texas, USA
THE AT&T STADIUM
As of 30 June
New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
THE SMOOTHIE KING CENTER
July 2,
Houston, Texas, United States
NRG STADIUM
On July 6,
Kansas City, Missouri, United States
THE SPRINT CENTER
On July 8,
Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States
BOK CENTER
On July 11
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
NISSAN STADIUM
July 13,
Saint Louis, Missouri, United States
THE ENTERPRISE CENTER
July 15,
North Little Rock, Arkansas, United States
ALL BANK ARENA
On July 18
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
THE MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM
July 21,
North Miami Beach, Florida, United States
AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA
July 25,
Tampa, Florida, United States
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
July 27,
Columbia, South Carolina, United States
THE COLONIAL LIFE ARENA
July 29,
Greensboro, North Carolina, United States
GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX
The 1st of August
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD
August 4,
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
PPG PAINTS-ARENA
On August 6,
University Park, Pennsylvania, United States
THE BRYCE JORDAN CENTER
August 8,
Columbus, Ohio, United States
OHIO STADIUM
On August 12,
Louisville, Kentucky, United States
THE KFC YUM! CENTER
As of August 14,
Cleveland, Ohio, United States
FIRST ENERGY STADIUM
On August 16,
Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States
THE VAN ANDEL ARENA
On August 18,
Lexington, Kentucky, United States
RUPP ARENA
August 21,
Landover, Maryland, United States
FEDEX FIELD
August 24,
Buffalo, New York, United States
KEYBANK CENTER
August 26,
Albany, New York, United States
THE TIMES UNION CENTER
On August 29
Detroit, Michigan, United States
FORD FIELD
The 1st of September
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE
On September 3,
In Quebec City, Canada
THINGS HAVE CHANGED CENTRE
September 10,
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
THE ROGERS CENTRE
On September 14,
Montréal, Québec, Canada
THE BELL CENTRE
On September 17,
Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States
GILLETTE STADIUM
September 26,
East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
METLIFE STADIUM