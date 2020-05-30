Justin Bieber back on tour: see the dates and venues of the tour – 24/12/2019

Justin Bieber will have a 2020 is very exciting. The singer announced her plans for the coming year, which will include a new album and an extensive tour from may to September.

For the moment, it is only present in the United States, Canada and mexico. But a fan is a fan already, you can start to search for the price of the tickets to see the return of their idol to the stage, after a lot of ups and downs in his personal life.

It is worth noting that the band’s Purpose, the last disc was released by Bieber in 2015, has finished ahead of time. After you have to add up to 140 concerts in a stadium -and the three of them in Brazil, and he stopped the concert for the missing the 14, presentations. At the time, in July, in the year 2017, canada’s alleged “personal issues”. Even so, it is only with the sale of the tickets for the tour grossed$ 250 million around the world.

For the moment, Justin Bieber already has over 45 shows in the marked for a display of their new songs. Yummy is the first song from their new album (as yet untitled), you arrive on the 3rd of January. Before that, on the 31st of December, the pop idol will also release a documentary on the entire process of the production of the work.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour by Justin Bieber

May 14,
Seattle, Washington, United States
CENTURYLINK FIELD

May 17,
Portland, Oregon, United States
THE FASHION CENTER

May 19,
Sacramento, California, United States
GOLDEN1 CENTER

May 22,
Santa Clara, California, United States
LEVI’S STADIUM

On may 26
In San Diego, California, United States
PECHANGA ARENA, SAN DIEGO,

On may 29
Pasadena, California, United States
THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM

June 2,
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
THE T-MOBILE ARENA

On June 5th
Glendale, Arizona, United States
STATE FARM, HOME

June 9,
Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
VIVINT’S SMART HOME ARENA

On June 13
Denver, Colorado, United States
EMPOWER YOUR FIELD AT MILE HIGH

June 16,
Lincoln, Nebraska, United States
THE PINNACLE BANK ARENA

June 19,
Chicago, Illinois, United States
SOLDIER FIELD

On the 21st of June
Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
THE TARGET CENTER

On June 24
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
MILWAUKEE’S SUMMERFEST

June 27,
Arlington, Texas, USA
THE AT&T STADIUM

As of 30 June
New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
THE SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

July 2,
Houston, Texas, United States
NRG STADIUM

On July 6,
Kansas City, Missouri, United States
THE SPRINT CENTER

On July 8,
Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States
BOK CENTER

On July 11
Nashville, Tennessee, United States
NISSAN STADIUM

July 13,
Saint Louis, Missouri, United States
THE ENTERPRISE CENTER

July 15,
North Little Rock, Arkansas, United States
ALL BANK ARENA

On July 18
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
THE MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

July 21,
North Miami Beach, Florida, United States
AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA

July 25,
Tampa, Florida, United States
RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

July 27,
Columbia, South Carolina, United States
THE COLONIAL LIFE ARENA

July 29,
Greensboro, North Carolina, United States
GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX

The 1st of August
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

August 4,
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
PPG PAINTS-ARENA

On August 6,
University Park, Pennsylvania, United States
THE BRYCE JORDAN CENTER

August 8,
Columbus, Ohio, United States
OHIO STADIUM

On August 12,
Louisville, Kentucky, United States
THE KFC YUM! CENTER

As of August 14,
Cleveland, Ohio, United States
FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

On August 16,
Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States
THE VAN ANDEL ARENA

On August 18,
Lexington, Kentucky, United States
RUPP ARENA

August 21,
Landover, Maryland, United States
FEDEX FIELD

August 24,
Buffalo, New York, United States
KEYBANK CENTER

August 26,
Albany, New York, United States
THE TIMES UNION CENTER

On August 29
Detroit, Michigan, United States
FORD FIELD

The 1st of September
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

On September 3,
In Quebec City, Canada
THINGS HAVE CHANGED CENTRE

September 10,
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
THE ROGERS CENTRE

On September 14,
Montréal, Québec, Canada
THE BELL CENTRE

On September 17,
Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States
GILLETTE STADIUM

September 26,
East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States
METLIFE STADIUM

