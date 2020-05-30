Justin Bieber back on tour: see the dates and venues of the tour – 24/12/2019

Justin Bieber will have a 2020 is very exciting. The singer announced her plans for the coming year, which will include a new album and an extensive tour from may to September.

For the moment, it is only present in the United States, Canada and mexico. But a fan is a fan already, you can start to search for the price of the tickets to see the return of their idol to the stage, after a lot of ups and downs in his personal life.

It is worth noting that the band’s Purpose, the last disc was released by Bieber in 2015, has finished ahead of time. After you have to add up to 140 concerts in a stadium -and the three of them in Brazil, and he stopped the concert for the missing the 14, presentations. At the time, in July, in the year 2017, canada’s alleged “personal issues”. Even so, it is only with the sale of the tickets for the tour grossed$ 250 million around the world.

For the moment, Justin Bieber already has over 45 shows in the marked for a display of their new songs. Yummy is the first song from their new album (as yet untitled), you arrive on the 3rd of January. Before that, on the 31st of December, the pop idol will also release a documentary on the entire process of the production of the work.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour by Justin Bieber

May 14,

Seattle, Washington, United States

CENTURYLINK FIELD

May 17,

Portland, Oregon, United States

THE FASHION CENTER

May 19,

Sacramento, California, United States

GOLDEN1 CENTER

May 22,

Santa Clara, California, United States

LEVI’S STADIUM

On may 26

In San Diego, California, United States

PECHANGA ARENA, SAN DIEGO,

On may 29

Pasadena, California, United States

THE ROSE BOWL STADIUM

June 2,

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

THE T-MOBILE ARENA

On June 5th

Glendale, Arizona, United States

STATE FARM, HOME

June 9,

Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

VIVINT’S SMART HOME ARENA

On June 13

Denver, Colorado, United States

EMPOWER YOUR FIELD AT MILE HIGH

June 16,

Lincoln, Nebraska, United States

THE PINNACLE BANK ARENA

June 19,

Chicago, Illinois, United States

SOLDIER FIELD

On the 21st of June

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

THE TARGET CENTER

On June 24

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

MILWAUKEE’S SUMMERFEST

June 27,

Arlington, Texas, USA

THE AT&T STADIUM

As of 30 June

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

THE SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

July 2,

Houston, Texas, United States

NRG STADIUM

On July 6,

Kansas City, Missouri, United States

THE SPRINT CENTER

On July 8,

Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

BOK CENTER

On July 11

Nashville, Tennessee, United States

NISSAN STADIUM

July 13,

Saint Louis, Missouri, United States

THE ENTERPRISE CENTER

July 15,

North Little Rock, Arkansas, United States

ALL BANK ARENA

On July 18

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

THE MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

July 21,

North Miami Beach, Florida, United States

AMERICANAIRLINES ARENA

July 25,

Tampa, Florida, United States

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

July 27,

Columbia, South Carolina, United States

THE COLONIAL LIFE ARENA

July 29,

Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

GREENSBORO COLISEUM COMPLEX

The 1st of August

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

August 4,

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

PPG PAINTS-ARENA

On August 6,

University Park, Pennsylvania, United States

THE BRYCE JORDAN CENTER

August 8,

Columbus, Ohio, United States

OHIO STADIUM

On August 12,

Louisville, Kentucky, United States

THE KFC YUM! CENTER

As of August 14,

Cleveland, Ohio, United States

FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

On August 16,

Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States

THE VAN ANDEL ARENA

On August 18,

Lexington, Kentucky, United States

RUPP ARENA

August 21,

Landover, Maryland, United States

FEDEX FIELD

August 24,

Buffalo, New York, United States

KEYBANK CENTER

August 26,

Albany, New York, United States

THE TIMES UNION CENTER

On August 29

Detroit, Michigan, United States

FORD FIELD

The 1st of September

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

On September 3,

In Quebec City, Canada

THINGS HAVE CHANGED CENTRE

September 10,

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

THE ROGERS CENTRE

On September 14,

Montréal, Québec, Canada

THE BELL CENTRE

On September 17,

Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States

GILLETTE STADIUM

September 26,

East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States

METLIFE STADIUM