Justin Bieber’s gospel, and invites her millions of followers, the church, the Newspaper, THE NORTÃO

Justin Bieber has shared a post after blog post about her christian faith, with its 137 million followers on Instagram.

The pop star recently invited his millions of followers on the social media platform to download the app from the Churchome the megaigreja pastoreada for his best friend Judah Smith.

The free app gives you access to the services and other church events, as well as the prayers that are guided on a daily basis.

“Our church has an app, that is free, so come on out and join us as we learn, we talk, and we worship our creator! I am right now!!!! ” Bieber has shared.

He followed up his post with another who said ” thank you Jesus for delivering him from shame and condemnation.

“Everything around us points to a creator, a designer, an architect, a graphic designer!” he said.

“I am so thankful that the one who made me love her. I love it so much that he came down to earth, fully human and fully God is making all things new and to give his life on the cross! Right now, I’m forgiven!

“I can’t get rid of the shame and condemnation! Thank You, Jesus.”

Bieber has recently opened a video chat with Smith about all of the trappings of fame and fortune, yet the left is empty.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Smith asked him what made him decide to become intentional about the development of his character.

In response, Bieber said, “I think I’ve experienced a lot in my short life. I saw a lot, experienced many of the things that a lot of people look at and think I would be as happy to be the things and cars and clothes and money and stuff, and the girls, and I’ve had a lot of things that really left me empty.”

He admitted that it was easier to give in to the lie of “Oh, well, if you are able to do this, you’ll be happy.”

Be left empty, forcing him to look at the condition of his heart, and said to him, and made him realize that he was only “bruised and broken”.

“And then I said to God, ” I said, and if you’re real, I need you to let me know. And it is written in the Bible: “If you find me, you made me find it.’ And instead of looking for those things, and I kind of started to look to the lord and He showed me that it was worth it to me to save it, it was worth it to die on the cross… because it was worth it. And it had nothing to do with what I did because I was so hurt and broken that it made a lot of bad things “.

