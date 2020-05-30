Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas take part in a series about a pandemic

Jwill debut in Amazon’s new series ‘Regular Heroes,’ which highlights the contribution of a number of professionals during the the pandemic the Covid-19. Work with the special participation of Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas.

According to the international press, in the series of eight episodes in addition to showcasing the work of many people at this stage, it also offers help so that they can continue to work with us to help out in their communities.

‘Regular Blades’ debut on Amazon Prime Video, on the 8th day of in may the first show was attended by Alicia Keys.

“We think it’s time for a little bit of good news. A brand new episode of the Regular Heroes arrives this Friday with a special guest @KevinHart4real. the pic.twitter.com/7c3nJdlJ85 — Press The Video (@PrimeVideo) May 13th, 2020

The episode with Kevin Hart arrives this Friday:

Thank you, thank you, thank you, to all essential workers. The Regular Heroes, is now streaming, with, special, guest, @AliciaKeys. the pic.twitter.com/U2JkE0eeC7 — Press The Video (@PrimeVideo) May 8, 2020

Read More: At the pandemicMiguel Costa, launches a new challenge to the families of the Portuguese