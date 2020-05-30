Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio are critical of fires in the Amazon-Day

Sao Paulo, Leonardo DiCaprio’s use of the social networks on Wednesday to mourn the news about the increase of forest fires in the amazon rain forest. On the official profile on Instagram, he reprinted an image that I posted on the other page with the hastag #rule, they reported what had happened.

“Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest tropical rainforest on the planet, creating 20% of the oxygen that is in the Earth, and is basically the lungs of the world, and it has caught on fire and burned for the last 16 days in a row, and literally no coverage at all in the media! Why is that so?”, the question of the publication of Nick’s Mouth.

In the publication, it has been commented on by other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, who reprinted the photo on the stories from Instagram.

Comments from DiCaprio, Lindsay Lohan asked: “How can we help you? Actions speak louder than words, my dear friend,” wrote the actress.

This is not the first time that the actor is interested in the issues of environmental and humanitarian areas, in Brazil. In January, DiCaprio has made a post on Instagram about the breaking of the dam, in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, and in the hundreds of thousands of people and animals that have died: