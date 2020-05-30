Kim Kardashian has praised the way from the North, with the Psalm: “he’s so supportive,” Who

+



North gives her a bottle of the Psalm (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian40-year-old, posted a click is missed, this Saturday (the 28th). On Instagram, the entrepreneur posted a picture of her daughter, older, North West6 years old, and giving her a bottle to their youngest child, Ps-Westin seven months time. “Well, when the Ps was very small. My baby Northie is so helpful. My babies are getting big!”, he reminded her that she is also a mother of a The Saint-The West4 years ago, and Chicago Westperiod of one year.

Most recently, Kim has explained why it declined to a posting naked pics on Instagram. “The only thing that is consistent about our relationship is that he has never ceased to be entertaining. And there’s no problem with not understanding one another. There’s no harm in not having the same feelings, the exact all the time,” she said in an interview.

At the beginning of December, and Kim hosted a birthday party to celebrate 4 years of the child’s Saint. The celebration had as its theme: the world of the dinosaurs.