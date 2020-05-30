Kim Kardashian presents the new babies in the family in the West

Kim Kardashian presented to the new members of the family Kardashian-West! On Friday, the 20th, Kimthat explained his first meeting with O. J. Simpsonshowed two new pet of the children. Love it!

For the moment, they don’t even have a name, but they will be great friends in another world, family, Sushi. In the Instagramthe star of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians it revealed the tip of the North West to call them out.

“Get to know our new babies! We just need the names. The North invented the names that go with our Style. She will want the baby to white, call the Sake and the baby’s black Soba (noodles) or Soy Sauceit, ” she said.