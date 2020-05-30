Kim Kardashian. “Why is it that you have six fingers?” question to followers

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner took part in a promotion for a launch of a perfume, and they shared some of the photos from the campaign on your social networks.

A failure of Photosphop put Kim Kardashian on with a six toes on his feet, and the fans have not forgiven in the business. “Why is it that you have six toes?” question. Most of the time, the issue of the pictures of the socialites and was considered to be excessive on the part of the followers of the clan Kardashian.