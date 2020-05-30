Kourtney Kardashian, confuses the fans when you delete the photo that was to be talked about

Kourtney Kardashian she shared recently on social networks, a picture in her bikini that was doing the talking. But it is not a negative one! Many followers of praised, the advantage why – as opposed to what we usually hear about from the pictures for the clan, this is not to be used for photoshopleaving you to see some of the stretch marks on the hips.

By the comments, there has been no shortage of praise for the authenticity of the Kourtneydesignating the body ofthe actual“. And it was not for the dead, revealing: “I love my little stripes“. Well, now we’re confused. After all the praise the picture has disappeared, and nobody knows why. What does this mean? For now, it is just a question.