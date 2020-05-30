Kourtney Kardashian’s surprise at the answer, if you are pregnant

Kourtney Kardashianthis seems to have gotten back together with Younes Bendjima, would you like to have a fourth child? When asked by a fan if she was pregnant Kourtney surprised at the answer.
“Are you pregnant?”asked one follower. In answer to the star of KUWTK, said: “No, I wish I could. That is, the angle”.
Kourt is already the mother of Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and According To Disickthat is the fruit of your relationship with your ex-boyfriend back Scott Disick.
Over the years, the owner of the Poosh has been talking a lot about how important it is for her, her mother, and the tensions between his personal life and reputation, leading to an argument between the sisters in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“Of course, I am grateful to you for all the years of filming the programme. But, you know, I’ve spent so many years in front of the camera, and I’m just at a different time,”shared Kourtney along with her family. “It was a lot of pressure in your daily life, and I ended up beating it. I think that in the private moments that are so special and I just want more of them.”.
They may or may not be coming completely out of the world of KUWTK, but it will give priority to your happiness and well-being in the coming years. “To my well-being is more important than the program”“explained Kourtney. “I’m not going to give up, and I’m not going to change my boundaries. It’s not going to happen.”
