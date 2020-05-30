Kylie Jenner can’t ” restraining order against a man who broke into her condo – the one Who

+



Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has asked for and obtained a restraining order against a man who showed up in his house, and knocked on his part, and he asked to see it. According to documents obtained by the TMZ and is registered by the Shawn Chapman Holleyan entrepreneur, a man appeared on the property on Tuesday (march 29), and he started beating on the door of the house.

He claimed that he was there to see Kylie. A security escorted her off the property and he was arrested. The police said that the arrest came because he had a pipe, from a glass to you and I was not under the influence of drugs.

The district attorney’s office in Los Angeles, he recorded two of the charges the officers with it. The first one being the invasion of go inside a private property. The second is to bring contraband into the jail, on account of the pipe made of glass.

A security guard recorded a statement saying that the man was acting erratic and nervous. In addition to this, despite the fact that the property is in a gated community, he was able to climb up to the house’s advantage and to come up to the door of the house.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi

Kylie claims that he is in fear for her safety and for the safety of the Stormiwith her 1-year-old, as a result of the relationship with the Travis Scott. We would also be afraid that he will continue to pursue it, and then return to their home in the future. She says that she and the man follows her on social media and to other members of your family as well.

She was not at home when he got there, claiming that he was there to see it. A man has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the house and in the car, in Case, as well as to their own Case.

Kylie Jenner