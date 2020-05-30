Kylie Jenner in hospital with urgency: “I’m so sick”

Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister of the clan, Kardashian, is admitted to the hospital.

Kylie Jenner has been admitted to the hospital with complaints for a sharp pain that brought the patients to run out, even for the daytime Emmy Awards.

In the meantime, after the news about the hospital, the little sister of the clan, Kardashian broke her silence on the social networks, in a statement released on Instagram.

“As many of you know, I was getting ready to go to the Paris Fashion Week collection from Balmain for the release of my collaboration with Olivier, he starts out by saying the manager is referring to his latest project, before continuing: “Unfortunately, I am very sick and unable to travel. I am heart-broken for missing the show, but I do know that my amazing team and all of my friends who are in town for the event, which will help me to be there in spirit.”

Sources close to the businesswoman told the celebrity is in the hospital in the Los Angeles area, and you are suffering from flu-like symptoms, including nausea and light-headedness.

It will be recalled that the entrepreneur is the mother of the Stormi Webster dictionary, is the fruit of a relationship with musician Travis Scott.