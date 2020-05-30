Kylie Jenner reveals that he was renting the helicopter that killed him was Kobe Bryant

Iemelhança of a lot of celebrities, also Kylie Jenner, used the social media to send their condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant, who died in the crash of a helicopter on Sunday, along with her daughter, Gianna13 years later, seven more persons, including the driver.

The entrepreneur, 22-year-old has shared, however, a more personal relation to the tragedy. According to her, this he used to travel in the same helicopter and arrived at rentyou, on the anniversary of her niece (the Dream Images) in the past year.

“I still can’t believe it. It was a helicopter, where she was from time to time, with the same pilot-Ara. He was a good man,” he lamented.

[Mensagem deixada por Kylie Jenner] © Instagram/Kylie

[A sobrinha de Kylie Jenner, Dream Kardashian, no helicóptero] © Instagram/RobKardashian

[A sobrinha de Kylie Jenner, Dream Kardashian, no helicóptero] © Instagram/RobKardashian

Read more: the Famous cry at the death of the basquetebolista Kobe Bryant