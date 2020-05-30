Lady Gaga on the lanamentos da semana

Finished off today with the long confinement, album of the Lady Gaga. At the end of a three and a half years, without having to edit any record, the pop-star in north america back in the shed for a long time, “Chromatica”, and of his name. Gaga has had the magnetic power to draw some of the stars of the generations are completely different, as Elton John or, in the 47-year-old over the new, Ariana Grande to collaborate on his new album.

On the 1st of July, with the centenary of the birth of the queen of fado, ” Amália Rodrigues. In the countdown to the date Cuca Roseta he decided to make his tribute to the staff in the “Amália rodrigues by Cuca Roseta”. ‘Barco Negro’, ‘Fado Malhoa’ or ‘Speech’, are some of the classic amalianos that Cuca Roseta had the courage to interpret it, made the way it is.

Ten years later, the historic sites of lisbon Pop Dell’ Arte they go back to releasing an album. “Transgressio Master,” it is a kind of time machine, where the lead singer João Peste, and the other three musicians in the band, to travel where they want, in a variety of fantasy, from Greek and roman mythology a to Lisbon, in 2084. Already the machine and the sound continues, just ready to take off into the future, fed by the subversive and new ways of understanding the pop. The very album’s 21 tracks, there is still room for more players, and against the neo-liberalism of the dominant, as in the case of the ‘King of Europe’, whose video premiered today. You can see in the link to my interview with the Pop-Of-the-Art “Transgressio”Global.

Now they go out as well as two debut albums: the cases of Alec Benjamin, with These Two Windows, and the The Him, And The Oneby means of the ‘Human Contact’.

To conclude this short journal entries each week in your re-editions of albums in the history Iggy Pop“The Idiot” and “Lust for Life” (both 1977), who made his career on the ground, with a big push from a friend-more-than-anything-and-producer-David Bowie.