Live, Sandra Bullock makes a rare appearance with her daughter-and delights the web

The all-new episode of the Red Table Talk, it was a special day, Mother’s Day, and the Bullock, and called her daughter to say thank you to a nurse at one of the local hospitals, who are working very hard on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

“Thank you, April, for doing everything, for everyone. To stay safe,” said Laila, on the side of the mother. In addition to Laila, Sandra Bullock, is also the adoptive mother of the young boy Louis.

Sandra Bullock became famous in the course of the 90’s, when it starred in movies like Daredevil, Speed, Max and The Magic of the art of Seduction.

