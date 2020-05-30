[Maycontain[Podeconterdue to]

Darby (Anna Kendrickexplores the confusing world of relationships, this new upbeat mini-romantic comedy, which explores the way that each and every relationship, and every grief to transform us into the person we need to see to get to know the person with whom we will spend the rest of the day.

First of all, I would urge you to prepare now so that you don’t make the same mistake that I did. Especially for fans of Anna Kendrick, which is a warning: don’t watch Love Life hoping to see the Kendrick-as-usual. It’s not that the performance is quite outside of what would be expected of her, or if it gives you any performance dececionante. However, Darby’s, for lack of a better phrase, a character, a “small”. In fact, the whole series is a little bit short of that would be my expectation, but we’ll get to that. Darby is the type of character that is free enough to be played by Anna Kendrick, but, on the other hand, it does not allow for the actress to do all of the things that we look forward to seeing it. In other words, it is our interest in Kendrick, if you hold it with your talent as an actor, you want to hold on to with his personality and humor is something excessive, we’re going to get dececionados.

The concept of the series is not ground-breaking, it has an interest. A collection of small romantic comedies that can go wrong, until at last, in that not only does everything just as well, as it puts into perspective all that has happened before. It’s a simple concept, but it’s sweet and upbeat and you have everything you need to run it well… but it doesn’t work. With regard to the pilot, at least, the result is 20 minutes of a show, though it does not fail badly at any given point, no emotion, no innovation, no excitement. To see if you. The the voice-over the home is full of facts, and with a british accent you want, to a certain degree, to be quirky and it’s funny, but failed so completely that it ends up reflecting the spirit of the whole series: trying, but failing (or, in Portuguese, means cunning, of trying to and failing).

In fact, if I had to summarize this series in one word, it would be “underwhelming”. A word with no exact equivalent in Portuguese, but the translation would be, precisely, dececionante. This is a number that is less than. To fall short of the high expectations with which I saw the pilot (which was influenced by the brown by Anna Kendrick for the role of the principal and the classification of the series as a romantic comedy), but it also fell far short of what it could be. I have some hope that it will be the kind of series that gets better with time. The type of the series, whose pilot, in spite of the soft spot, creating a solid foundation for the episodes with the most interesting, exciting, funny, or at least a memorable one.

For those curious (and brave) I highly recommend you that if you mentalizem, and you are convincedthe a priori for that, you’re going to see over the rider. It may be that you will have a nice surprise. I do, however, think that I was there.

