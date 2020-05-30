“Love Life” is a series about the romantic relationships we have throughout life

It is a product of HBO, which has as its main protagonist, Anna Kendrick, but only on the first of the season.

“Love And Life”. So this is the first television series commissioned for HBO’s Max, a new platform for the streaming of the CHANNELS (which operate in a variety of formats, and in different markets), and that it was not released in the U.S. on Wednesday, the 27th of may.

Despite the fact that the CHANNELS in Max don’t exist in Europe, it does not mean that all of your tv shows and content is not able to make his debut in any other service. For the same reason, “Love for Life” premiere on HBO), Portugal on Thursday, June 28th, with the first three chapters of this book.

It’s a romantic comedy (with plenty of moments of high drama) in the anthology: that is to say, each season has a different story to tell, with the characters and actors are different from one another. In total, there are ten episodes, each about a half-hour. Every Thursday you will get a new platform-the internet.

Anna Kendrick interprets, Darby Carter, the main character at the beginning of the “Love and Life”, in that it is the very first television production performed by actress 34-year-old, who has already been nominated for the Oscar for the supporting role that it did in the “In The Cloud”.

The idea of a “Love Life” is, in the course of a season, to tell the story of the lives of several protagonists through their relationships. That is, in the executive summary of the project, describes the journey that we go through, from the first to the last, love the people you meet along the way make us what we are, and when they finally do find someone, it’s forever.”

Each chapter tells the story of a relationship (although there are some deviations from the norm, no matter how big, and too intrusive into the lives of the Darby, or, the little and of little relevance to the majority of the route is the main character. There are many ups and downs, the experiences are very different, they end up shaping the character of the master, from the beginning of the age of 20 to around 30.

In both there is a love affair with a former colleague, as if for just one night or for a wedding, with a variety of issues. The narrative, which takes place in the city of New York, which also turns out to be focused on relationships, of Darby, with her mother and her best friend, and at the very end of the character.

The cast also includes Zoe, Among Others, Sasha Compère, Scoot McNairy, Peter Vack, Lesley Manville, Jin, Ha,, Maureen Sebastian, Katie Grober, Bob Leszczak and Gary Dooleyto , among other.

The international critics have not appreciated, especially in this romantic comedy, even though I love the concept that is the basis for the story. On Rotten Tomatoes, the website they cluster their ratings in the trade press, “Love Life” has only 47 per cent of the texts are considered to be favourable.

Click on the photo gallery to get to know other new additions to the tv (and streaming) for the month of may.