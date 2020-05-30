Manu Gavassi, Weezer, and more. To listen to 70’s the news of the week

1. 3030 – “the Prayer”
2. Ácidah – “Knockout”
3. Afro-B, Tropkillaz & Kick The Beat – “Come To My Condo”
4. Alex Sant Anna, “All Is Bitter”
5. Aly & AJ – “Joan-of-Arc-on-the-Dance-Floor”
6. Arizona Zervas – “24”
7. He Parks – The “Black Dog”
8. Arthus Fochi – “Quarantine”
9. Bel_Medula – “Chocolate”
10. Ben Platt – “So Will I.”
11. Bliss – “We Are One”
12. Bruna Caram – “Alien Power (Live)”
13. Bryce Vine ft Grady – “Problems”
14. Carlos Cipa – “Correlations”
15. Carlos Coelho – “We’ll Roll On
16. Visage – “The Battle”
17. Cevith ft Hueto – “We’ll Meet Again”
18. Charli XCX – “I Finally Understand”
19. Clarice Falcão – “It + 6”
20. Dilsinho-ft Robert Sonza – “we’re Not Going Out!”
21. Dora Vergueiro-ft. Carlinhos Vergueiro – “Fallen Rose”
22. ELBER, Concê – “Quarantine”
23. Fábio Brazza – “All Gratitude.”
24. Fernanda Porto – “I Do I Know You?”
25. Fernanda Takai – “Flat Earth”
26. fredfellipe – “find yourself”
27. Gabriel Vendramini – “The Phantom Pain”
28. Gloria’s Groove ft Jennifer Garcia – “Unconditional”
29. Gorillaz ft Tony Allen & Skepta – “How Far?”
30. Hailee Steinfeld – “Half Written Story”
31. Hayley Williams – “Petals For Love”
32. Hotelo – “I Love You…”
33. Isabela Moraes – “Time of Waiting”
34. Isabella Bretz e Rodrigo Lana – “where does it come From the song”the
35. Jason Mraz – “The Wise Woman”
36. Jesse & Joy – “Aire”
37. Unknown, Konrad “The Art I Do, Child,”
38. July Talk – “Photo Love”
39. Justin Bieber ft Ariana Grande – “Stuck With you U -”
40. Kehlani – “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”
41. Kim Petras – “Malibu”
42. Kllo – “Insomnia”
43. Kodaline – “Saving Grace”
44. Linda Calderon – “Miss You Don’t Want To Be Done Away.”
45. Friend – “Taco Tuesday”
46. Milton Nascimento e Criolo – “There is Love”
47. The Tarot – “The Soldier”
48. Super Deluxe – “Against All Odds”
49. The New – “For The Love Of Sleep
50. That Were Gray – “A Little Prayer”
51. Pedro Bienemann – “Truth Be Told”
52. Brown sugar – “the Universe in the Corner Said”
53. Renan Cavolik – “Heaven’s Way”
54. Brother Brother – I don’t remember”
55. Rennan da Penha ” – “Is a Dance – EP 2 (for real)”
56. Rey Pila – “Let It Burn”
57. Rincon Sapiência – “Quarantine (Free Verse)”
58. Rodrigo Vellozo – “The Gap”
59. Roo Panes – “ ” Listen To The One Who Loves You!”
61. Samba de Dandara – “monkey business”
62. Sean Paul – Back It Up Deh”
63. Sia – “Saved My Life.”
64. Stefanie Ray – “Stephanie Ray”
65. Vagale – “Pop Negro”
66. Weezer – “The Hero”
67. Westerman – “The Line”
68. Yebba – “Distance”
69. Zapi ft Adonai – “Free Your Mind”
In the ‘ 70s. Zeeba & Manu-Gavassi – “I Love You”
