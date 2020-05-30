Manu Gavassi, Weezer, and more. To listen to 70’s the news of the week

1. 3030 – “the Prayer”

2. Ácidah – “Knockout”

3. Afro-B, Tropkillaz & Kick The Beat – “Come To My Condo”

4. Alex Sant Anna, “All Is Bitter”

5. Aly & AJ – “Joan-of-Arc-on-the-Dance-Floor”

6. Arizona Zervas – “24”

7. He Parks – The “Black Dog”

8. Arthus Fochi – “Quarantine”

9. Bel_Medula – “Chocolate”

10. Ben Platt – “So Will I.”

11. Bliss – “We Are One”

12. Bruna Caram – “Alien Power (Live)”

13. Bryce Vine ft Grady – “Problems”

14. Carlos Cipa – “Correlations”

15. Carlos Coelho – “We’ll Roll On

16. Visage – “The Battle”

17. Cevith ft Hueto – “We’ll Meet Again”

18. Charli XCX – “I Finally Understand”

19. Clarice Falcão – “It + 6”

20. Dilsinho-ft Robert Sonza – “we’re Not Going Out!”

21. Dora Vergueiro-ft. Carlinhos Vergueiro – “Fallen Rose”

22. ELBER, Concê – “Quarantine”

23. Fábio Brazza – “All Gratitude.”

24. Fernanda Porto – “I Do I Know You?”

25. Fernanda Takai – “Flat Earth”

26. fredfellipe – “find yourself”

27. Gabriel Vendramini – “The Phantom Pain”

28. Gloria’s Groove ft Jennifer Garcia – “Unconditional”

29. Gorillaz ft Tony Allen & Skepta – “How Far?”

30. Hailee Steinfeld – “Half Written Story”

31. Hayley Williams – “Petals For Love”

32. Hotelo – “I Love You…”

33. Isabela Moraes – “Time of Waiting”

34. Isabella Bretz e Rodrigo Lana – “where does it come From the song”the

35. Jason Mraz – “The Wise Woman”

36. Jesse & Joy – “Aire”

37. Unknown, Konrad “The Art I Do, Child,”

38. July Talk – “Photo Love”

39. Justin Bieber ft Ariana Grande – “Stuck With you U -”

40. Kehlani – “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

41. Kim Petras – “Malibu”

42. Kllo – “Insomnia”

43. Kodaline – “Saving Grace”

44. Linda Calderon – “Miss You Don’t Want To Be Done Away.”

45. Friend – “Taco Tuesday”

46. Milton Nascimento e Criolo – “There is Love”

47. The Tarot – “The Soldier”

48. Super Deluxe – “Against All Odds”

49. The New – “For The Love Of Sleep

50. That Were Gray – “A Little Prayer”

51. Pedro Bienemann – “Truth Be Told”

52. Brown sugar – “the Universe in the Corner Said”

53. Renan Cavolik – “Heaven’s Way”

54. Brother Brother – I don’t remember”

55. Rennan da Penha ” – “Is a Dance – EP 2 (for real)”

56. Rey Pila – “Let It Burn”

57. Rincon Sapiência – “Quarantine (Free Verse)”

58. Rodrigo Vellozo – “The Gap”

59. Roo Panes – “ ” Listen To The One Who Loves You!”

61. Samba de Dandara – “monkey business”

62. Sean Paul – Back It Up Deh”

63. Sia – “Saved My Life.”

64. Stefanie Ray – “Stephanie Ray”

65. Vagale – “Pop Negro”

66. Weezer – “The Hero”

67. Westerman – “The Line”

68. Yebba – “Distance”

69. Zapi ft Adonai – “Free Your Mind”

In the ‘ 70s. Zeeba & Manu-Gavassi – “I Love You”

