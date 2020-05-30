Netflix has renewed the series for a 2nd season! Check out the video!

Just a week after its release, the film Control Z Z Z Z it was renewed by Netflix for a second season. With eight episodes of the new series of the teen drama came to a book on the 22nd of may. In order to announce the news, the streaming platform has posted a video of the cast reacting to the news.

Check it out:

Designed by Carlos Quintanilla, Adriana Pelusi and Michael García, the plot revolves around Getting Ana Valeria Becerril), a young teenager, observant and very smart, and she launches an investigation to discover the identity of a hacker who is blackmailing and exposing the secrets of their classmates.

The cast of the production to mexico, with Michael in Round one, Yankel Stevan, Zión, Moreno, Luis Curiel, Samantha Acuña, Macarena García Romero, Fiona, Posted, André Baida, Duck, Gallardo, Ivan Aragon, Xabiani Ponce de Leon, Patty, Maqueo, Rodrigo, Cachero, Mauro Sánchez-Navarro, Kariam Castro and Ariana Saavedra.

The first season of the Control Z Z Z Z it is available in the book of the Series.

Watch the trailer:

