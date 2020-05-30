Next to the ex, Jen Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and you just want to eat a pizza with a certain day of the 30-year – Notes – Glamurama

In addition to the supposed to be enjoying a few moments of social isolation in the company of Jennifer Aniston, and living only ten minutes away from the Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt – who does pretty well with the first ex, and the visit of the second from time to time just to see the children, it has also taken advantage of the free time that he won with a vault-to catch up with what he considers to be “one of the most beautiful women in the world” in the middle of a lot of junk food, how to make your bffs over a root.

Glamurama says: it’s that day’s Alia Shawkat, the Maeby Fünke from “Arrested Development” and also that he was seen coming in the house from him in Los Feliz, Calif., a short time later, a pizza delivery boy had left a parcel at the gate of the property. It is said that the actress, who is best known for the role it played in the now defunct series, it gave it the pivot will be there to help Pitt with his art projects.

A sculptor in his spare time, the lady’s man, hollywood is keeping in the house, a workshop, and as, Shawkat is also interested in the hobby of creating objects from clay, the bronze, and the like, and the dating of the two of them have been asked in these times of pandemic. In spite of this, sources close to the star confidenciaram recently, in a magazine of a celebrity in Australia, it is only a “crush” on the star of the big screen 30 years ago, and he sees her more as a cousin very close to everything. (For The Anderson’s Market)