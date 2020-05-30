OMG!! The Video connection on the controversy from Kanye West, Taylor Swift, 2016’s, round the complete in the web and internet users, if you turn up with the rapper and Kim Kardashian! Watch and learn

The old controversy between Kanye West and Taylor Swift are back to the fore. During the early morning (the 21st), and the full video that shows the phone call, in 2016, between him and the united states, has fallen into the nets. The contact Said that he warned her about the “Famous”, a song that refers to Taylor in a sexist manner.

“I feel like me and Taylor Swift, we’re still going to have sex / Why is that? I made that bitch famoussays in the clip. When it was launched, it caused a stir among the Hollywood stars. In defense of her husband, Kim Kardashian has released a clip edited out of a conversation between the musicians, claiming that Taylor was aware of and in agreement with the content of the song.

As soon as He read the first verse to Taylor, she gave a shy giggle and said: “It’s not evil. It’s completely insane. The letter does not seem to be evil (…), but I have to think about it”. The rapper even invited her to share the music on social networks, but that’s not the case. “I don’t think that it would be confusing to people,”told him to name a few.

KIM K AND KANYE WEST’S, AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS, AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY, THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016, AND THIS THREAD IS ONE OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒, 𝒜𝓃𝓊 (@redligion) March 21, 2020

Now, the recording is complete, it is clear that Swift really, really didn’t feel comfortable with that part in the song “desmerecia their job,” claiming that he was the one responsible for his success and fame.

“Did you do this? “Oh God, is there anything I can do about it at this point of the season… and You have to tell the story the way it happened to you, and the way that you have to experience it. Do you honestly not know who I was. It does not matter that I have already sold over 7 million albums before that”, it was observed in the speech of the “I”, referring to the fateful moment at which it was interrupted by Kanye west, on stage at the VMAS in 2009.

At the time, after winning in the category of “Clip of the Year, as Taylor was speaking, when West got on stage, took the microphone out of the hands of the artist, and he sent out: “Taylor, I’m happy for you, and I’m going to let you continue, but You ‘ made it one of the best clips of all time!”. The situation was very awkward, and was circulated in the media for quite some time.

The recording is proof that Taylor has made very clear their positions for the long link. Swift said of the song, that the ultimate decision belonged to him, and that the player would need to follow your instincts. It should be noted that at no point in time, He told her about his use of the word “bitch” in the song.

According to GQ magazine, and the representatives of the artist, pointed to this as the great mistake of the West. Taylor was not happy with the choice of words of the year, so new disagreements have emerged. The album “Hook”, to be released in 2017 at the earliest, it showed a “dark” and threatening to Taylor. In the episode in the UK, they also played in the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do”.

The leakage of the connection, it was one of the topics most talked about on Twitter during the wee hours in the morning. Some of the hashtags that are used by visitors to the website have shown a lot of support for the Swift. They are the #TaylorToldTheTruth (Taylor, told the truth, #KanyeWestIsOverParty (Kanye West’s canceled) and I KimKardashianIsOverParty (, Kim Kardashian is cancelled). None of those involved spoke out on the case all the way up to the present time.