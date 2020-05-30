Other films in the Marvel comics? Plans for Angelina Jolie’s of the future are revealed to

“Angelina is looking for a global company to support their global ambitions… She wants to branch out and grow. All of this is about Angelina’s help in creating a platform to use his or her knowledge in a number of humanitarian causes, international…

They are asking themselves, ‘How do I use my platform to engage with more people involved and invested in the cause?’ The discussions will revolve around the documentary film, books, events, lectures, and films that speak for a cause,” said a source to Page Six.

In addition to these new jobs, Angelina Jolie is also continuing its strong as an actress. It will be Those who will always, in the Marvel comics, which debuted at the end of the year. In that year, she also stars in the film, Those Who Wish Me Dead.