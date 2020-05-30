Patty Jenkins, the Woman was just wonderful, he has received a proposal for the Justice League of america

Patty Jenkins it is well-known for commanding the Wonder Womanfilm , land of the heroine played by Gal Gadot. Released in June of 2017, the film was a huge success, both critics and at the box office. After a great reception, the production gets a sequel, scheduled to arrive in theaters in August and will once again be under the command of Jenkins.

In an interview with the French magazine Premierethe director has revealed he has received a proposal to direct a movie of the Justice League, but she declined the invitation. “I love comic books, but I came to this universe of super-heroes through the films,” said the director[via[viaComicBook]. “There is in me such a desire to compete with the films that I saw as a child. A right spirit, than there was at the time. It is important when I film? I don’t know. The point is that, on the contrary to other directors, I really don’t care about universes, a shared continuity, and it’s this kind of detail. I was asked to make a film of the Justice League in the past, and it doesn’t connect with me. Many of the characters. Jenkins did not reveal when or how it happened, this call, if that would be before or after the long-2017, which is passed to Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon.

Patty Jenkins returns to the rotation direction of Wonder Woman 1984sequence , expected to reach theaters in On August 13. In addition, Gal Gadot will also return to play the role of Diana Prince. The plot of the film has not yet been announced, but the heroine must deal with two villains: Maxwell Lord, as interpreted by the Pedro Pascalit , and Barbara Ann Minerva – the Female Cheetah (Cheetah), which he or she lives Kristen Wiig. Set in the decade of the 1980’s, during the Cold War, the film also features Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Ewen Bremner, and Saïd Taghmaoui. In addition to the drive, Jenkins also takes on the script with Geoff Johns and David Callaham.

Watch the trailer:

