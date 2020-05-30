Paulo Gustavo poses with a wax statue of Kylie Jenner, and the followers will fall into a trick question

Even in California, where it has been since the child Head and Unless you were born in, Paulo, Gustavo also has a turistado the united states. And one of those games he was the de4 to his followers to fall into a practical joke.
The actor posed next to a statue of wax to the winners: Kylie Jenner of clan Kardashian, and you, “he asked her,” who was able to announce the world premiere of “My mother is a piece of 3”, her new movie. The thing is that a lot of people thought that Paul and Gustavo were on the same side of the muse.
“I zeroed in the life”, “You have never met?”, “I thought that would be it”, “off the chain, I love this” family“, ” I’m gone”, “Beautiful”, “guys, this is very much the same. If you haven’t seen the story, first she had believed that she was the REAL one”, “Shocked”. there were a few of the comments from the fans, just noticed that this was not the Case because the photo is located in Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Los Angeles.