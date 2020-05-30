Pilgrimage, with Tom Holland, it came on to Netflix

Pilgrimageor just The pilgrimageit is a film of the medieval irish. The film was premiered on the 23rd April 2017 at the Tribeca Film Festival in the section “Points of view”. A small group of monks to start their journey reluctant, on an island torn between centuries of tribal wars and the growing power of the invaders, the normans. While it will form an escort for the relic, the most sacred monastery in Rome, and the true value of the relic, with the jewels, it becomes dangerously apparent, and the path becomes ever more fraught with dangers.

Pilgrimage today has come to Netflix

For the most part, the story of this movie takes place in Ireland in 1209, where a group of monks to protect a sacred relic. For a visitor, Geraldus (Stanley Weber), come up with orders in a series of five to take this MacGuffin in Rome. Four of the monks, and it is a silent secret (Jon Bernthal) are called to shepherd, Geraldus, and the relic in the whole of the country.

This Ireland is not the land of Guinness and green, are in short supply, and most of the scenes in here are steeped in shades of grey, matching the weather is prohibitive of the film. The enemy immediately arrives to rob the relic, and the persecution will begin.

The monk, the younger, Diarmuid (Tom Holland, best known for his role as Spider-Man ), he has a good heart, the better, in contrast to Raymond’s (Richard Armitage), one of the bad guys just as brutal. John Lynch, Ruaidhri Conroy, and Hugh O ‘ Conor, you all are convincing, take the other three monks.

You can watch the trailer for the film here.

