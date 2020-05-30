‘Playstation 2’: Spider-Man, Tom Holland, may appear in any sequence, says the journalist

According to the reporter, By Daniel Richtmanin which information about the behind-the-scenes of the Marvel comics it has been very accurate Tom Holland it is in talks to take part in the sequenceWriter: a Time to Slaughter‘.

Although it has not been confirmed, the information does make sense, considering that fans have been speculating on the introduction of a friend in the neighbourhood of the franchise’s anti-hero, since that is the agreement, previously broken by Disney which has been renovated with new terms. Is that you, the Writer, will be officially presented to the world of comic books?

For now, treat the information as a rumor.

Recently, a talented fan has developed an amazing and a terrifying new trailer, which brings Spider-Man to Tom Holland facing the bad guy lived Woody, Harrelson.

The material provides a beautiful edition, which combines scenes from the film in the Teioso, with a few shots of the first one ‘Venom’.

Take the time to watch it:

Check out the awesome result:

Recall that the premiere of ‘theWriter: a Time to Slaughtergoes on June 24, 2021eight months after the original date (02 October, 2020).

Check out the teaser below, the national

The sequence of bring him back. Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams as Brock/Venom, Anne Weying, respectively. Woody Harrelson it will return as a Side, as To Go With Him, Harris you will live in the evil Shriek.

Introduced in 1993 in the comic, Shriek, is a lover of Bloodshed, and it is described as a supervillain of the superhe insane with psychic abilities and the powers of the manipulation of sounds, which become the nemesis of any clone. It was one of the first patients at the Mental health Institute of Ravencroft, being released by the Side during the course of the trail.

Andy Serkis he directs the sequel.