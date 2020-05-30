Post by Joe Alwyn for proof that he is in quarantine with Taylor Swift

In the last photo you posted of Joe Alwyn it is a pure love!!! The actor, 29-year-old used the Instagram Stories to share a photo of a kitten, which is exactly the same as the Taylor Swift.

All the Swifties know that she Lover is the proud mother of three cats: Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. And the image is given by Alwyn, the thing seems to be the newest member of the family, named Benjamin.

On click, it is hidden inside of a bag from the grocery store. In another photo, the star of the Harriet appears drinking wine.

With the post, it is clear that Joe is going to the quarantine to the side of Taylor’s.