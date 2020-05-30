Rolling Stone · Johnny Depp may be substituted for the actress to Marvel at the Pirates of the Caribbean

Disney already has a favourite star in the reboot of one of the most lucrative franchises in the history, check it out

Pirates of the Caribbean it is one of the most lucrative franchises in the Disney. However, a legal dispute in which the Johnny Depp it is involved, it can cost you the role Jack Sparrow.

Most recently, the driver By Daniel Richtman found that Disney it is developing a reboot of the Pirates of the Caribbeanbut Wife it should also be excluded from the upcoming feature film since the controversial divorce with his Amber Heardhas been on-going since the end of 2016.

In the midst of the controversy of the violence in the home, in the studio, it was decided that the reboot will be directed by a woman, possibly an actress Karen Gillanperformer Cloud in Guardians of the Galaxy. We don’t even know if she will live to an instrumental version of the Jack Sparrow or it will assume a new role.

Disney is reportedly moving ahead with their reboot of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise & are eyeing Karen Gillan is the lead role, which is rumored to be that of the iconic Redd from the amusement park ride! Thoughts?! 🤔 Via: @TheDisInsider | #PiratesoftheCaribbean) pic.twitter.com/bQSYGtL9Uc — MoviesMatrix🍿 (@MoviesMatrix) May 6, 2020

